Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed is upset and confused about why the selectors decided to drop middle order batsman Fawad Alam for the three-Test series against England.

Fawad hasn’t been at his best in Test cricket this year as he made 33 runs in three Tests against Australia in March at an average of 8.25.

He then featured in one Test against Sri Lanka in July and only scored 25 runs at an average of 12.50.

Despite his struggles with the bat in the longest format in 2022, Aaqib noted that the 37-year-old has the best ratio among all the Test batsmen when it comes to scoring centuries.

Fawad is currently playing for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has amassed 532 runs in nine matches, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 53.20.

“He has [the] capability of scoring big runs and has the best ratio of scoring centuries among current Test batters,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

