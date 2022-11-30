Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spinner Zahid Mahmood has improved a lot over the years.

The 34-year-old has been selected for the upcoming three-Test series against England, which will be held in Pakistan from December 1 to 21.

Zahid has yet to make his Test debut, but with veteran spinner Yasir Shah having been dropped, there is a possibility he could take his spot in the playing XI.

“He has shown improvement over the years and has been part of the successive squads,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Mahmood recently represented Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he picked up 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 45.76.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Come down the track, Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan batsman to start taking risks

What are your thoughts on Zahid Mahmood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Zahid Mahmood? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 2 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 2 ( 50 % )

Like this: Like Loading...