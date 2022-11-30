Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi wants to see wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan start coming down the track and taking risks.

Afridi noted that Rizwan will have to target the gaps around mid-off and extra cover in order to increase his run-scoring options.

In order to become proficient at this, he said the 30-year-old must start practicing these types of shots and slowly start implementing them into his game.

“He will have to come down the track and take risks. He will have to make gaps towards mid-off and extra cover, and for this, he will have to practice these strokes,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be in action for Pakistan during their three-Test series against England, which starts on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will overcome this adversity, Matthew Hayden sees Pakistan superstar becoming even greater

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48124 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300276 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6851 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8552 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2404 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3340 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...