Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi wants to see wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan start coming down the track and taking risks.
Afridi noted that Rizwan will have to target the gaps around mid-off and extra cover in order to increase his run-scoring options.
In order to become proficient at this, he said the 30-year-old must start practicing these types of shots and slowly start implementing them into his game.
“He will have to come down the track and take risks. He will have to make gaps towards mid-off and extra cover, and for this, he will have to practice these strokes,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan will now be in action for Pakistan during their three-Test series against England, which starts on December 1.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
