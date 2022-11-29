Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ali has revealed that he admires Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn and Shane Bond.

Akhtar, who played for Pakistan, is widely considered to be one of the scariest bowlers to play the game as he still holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

Steyn is the most successful Test bowler in South Africa history and was renowned for his brutal pace and aggression.

As for Bond, who represented New Zealand, he was a master of swing bowling and could hit speeds of over 150 kph, which made him even more lethal.

“Shane Bond, Shoaib Akhtar, and Dale Steyn are among the bowlers I admire,” Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

His comments come after he was picked for the three-Test series against England, where he could make his international debut.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has snapped up 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

The first Test between Pakistan and England begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

