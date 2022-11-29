Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel is determined to make his Test debut in the upcoming series against England as he feels it’s his time to shine.

There is a chance Shakeel will get his wish as Pakistan have dropped veteran batsman Fawad Alam for the three-Test series, which means there is a gap in the middle order for someone to fill.

Given that both Fawad and Shakeel are left-handed batsmen as well, there’s a good chance the 27-year-old, who has played five ODIs to date, will get to feature in his first Test match.

It also helps that he has been in tremendous form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 754 in eight matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries, at an average of 68.54.

“Yes, I am very excited about England’s Test tour to Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Only performance is in my hands, and I am focused on that. There is a thought every time about representing Pakistan in Tests. My first target is to make [my] Test debut for Pakistan and then think about performing.”

Pakistan’s Test series against England begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

