Pakistan great Imran Khan said Babar Azam is the right man to be captain as he is “world-class” and “commands respect”.

Azam regularly leads by example with the bat in all three formats, which is something that is expected from the leader of the team.

While the 28-year-old wasn’t at his best with the bat in the recent T20 World Cup, he still managed to lead the men in green to the final, where they ultimately lost to England by five wickets.

“Him as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so that he commands respect,” Imran told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be three Tests against England, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

