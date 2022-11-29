Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam to keep opening the batting in T20Is.

There has been a lot of talk about whether Azam or his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, should move down the order in order to allow a more attacking batsman to fire right from the get-go.

However, Gilchrist pointed out that the 28-year-old has excelled as an opener in the shortest format and shouldn’t think of demoting himself.

“Oh no, I think he [Babar] is an opening batter, his record is excellent. He’s having a challenging time but I think he’s a good enough player to come out on top, he is a wonderful player,” he told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England, which will start on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

