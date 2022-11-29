Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is not bowling 150 kph like pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Rauf is arguably the fastest bowler in Pakistan right now as he is capable of hitting speeds close to 155 kph.

He recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where he took eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84.

“I am not bowling at 150 kph like Haris (Rauf),” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently out of action with a knee injury and has not been picked for the upcoming three-Test series against England.

As a result, there is a possibility that Rauf could make his Test debut and become the interim leader of the pace attack.

The first Test between Pakistan and England begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

