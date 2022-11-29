Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Fawad Alam got replaced by Saud Shakeel since he hasn’t performed in the last three series.

Fawad was dropped for the upcoming three-Test series against England, which will be held from December 1 to 21.

With a spot left to fill in the middle order, there is a chance that Shakeel will be given the chance to make his Test debut.

“He could not perform well in the previous three series, which is why we selected Saud Shakeel,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Shakeel is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 754 in eight matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries, at an average of 68.54.

Fawad, meanwhile, has made 593 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 59.30. (UPDATE)

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep opening the batting, Adam Gilchrist doesn’t want Pakistan player to demote himself

What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! 222 ( 48.47 % ) He is ok! 155 ( 33.84 % ) He is overrated! 81 ( 17.69 % )

Like this: Like Loading...