Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden lifted the Pakistan team up with an inspiring speech, saying “boys, we are dangerous”.

Serving as the team’s batting coach during the T20 World Cup, Hayden told the men in green that other teams don’t want to face them since they are a “real threat”.

“Boys, we are dangerous, just understand and appreciate that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The moment Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, we become a real threat. There will be no one in this world… that would want to face us right now.”

Pakistan are now preparing to face England in a three-Test series on home soil, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

