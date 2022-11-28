Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has advised Mohammad Haris to start finishing matches as it will take his skills and confidence to a whole new level.

Haris showed explosive firepower during the T20 World Cup and had a couple of opportunities to play the match-winner role.

However, just when the men in green were within touching distance of victory, the 21-year-old would get out.

This is something Azam wants him to work on as it puts undue pressure on the next batsman coming in.

“These small things will give you confidence, for example, when you finish a game, your level will be different. When the match is in hand, make sure you don’t lose a wicket. Our seniors told me that when you finish a match, your confidence level goes up, wherever you play,” he said in a team video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face England in a three-Test series on home soil from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

