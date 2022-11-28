Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has never seen a batsman with a more correct technique than captain Babar Azam.

He also praised the 28-year-old’s versatility, stroke play and temperament, which have all contributed to Azam’s rise to stardom.

Having consistently scored runs for Pakistan across all three formats, he has established his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world.

“He is exceptional and I haven’t seen a player with such versatility and correct technique, such stroke play and temperament,” Imran told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their three-Test series against England, which will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

