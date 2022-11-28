Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has left the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 42-year-old played a key role in helping the team win PSL 7 this year as he scored 323 runs in 13 matches, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 29.36 and a strike-rate of 128.68.

He also took six wickets at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 6.50.

With Hafeez and Qalandars having parted ways, it remains to be seen if another franchise decides to pick him for PSL 8, which will be held from February to March.

“My journey comes to an end with Lahore Qalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last 4 years of learning & success. I will always cherish the amazing memories of working together. Wish you all the best for future endeavours,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are now getting ready to face England in a three-Test series from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

