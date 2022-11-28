Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has revealed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was going to let Pakistan captain Babar Azam lead the team had he signed for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Azam left the Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 8, which will take place from February to March 2023, and has joined the Peshawar Zalmi.

Omar was hoping to get the 28-year-old to join the Gladiators, but noted that it was ultimately not possible.

“If Babar Azam was willing to be a part of our team, we would have welcomed him. Sarfaraz was even ready to give up the leadership for him but unfortunately, the deal with him was not possible,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now getting ready to lead Pakistan in a three-Test series against England, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

