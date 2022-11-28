Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel is looking forward to the three-Test series against England as he is eager to go up against pace maestro James Anderson.

Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, but the most successful fast bowler of all time in the format.

Knowing how skilled the 40-year-old is, Shakeel said it “would be a dream fulfilled” if he got to make his Test debut during the series and put his skills to the test against Anderson.

“Obviously, he is a legend, and playing him would be a dream fulfilled. It will be a great honour if I get a chance to face him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England starts on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Caught my attention 7 years ago, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on spinner with a mean googly

What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...