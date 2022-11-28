Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan quick Aaqib Javed thinks Mohammad Ali is just “an ordinary fast bowler” and “not a special case”.

His criticism comes after the 30-year-old was selected for the England Test series, where he could make his international debut.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Ali has taken 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

Nonetheless, Aaqib fails to see what all the hype around him is about.

“Mohammad Ali is an ordinary fast bowler and not a special case,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi out of action for the foreseeable future with a knee injury, there is a chance that Ali could be given the opportunity to make his Test debut against England.

The first Test gets underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

