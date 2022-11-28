Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said England spinner Rehan Ahmed caught his attention seven years ago.

He recalled meeting Rehan in England at that time and knew that he was a special talent as he was outclassing his peers with his googlies.

His comments come after the 18-year-old was included in England’s squad for the three-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on December 1.

“He caught my attention when we met in England seven years ago. It was a joy to watch him outperform his peers with his googly. Congrats Rehan and your family. I am really happy to see your progress. Good luck,” Misbah said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

