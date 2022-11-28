Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim believes pace bowler Haris Rauf could torment the England batsmen in the upcoming three-Test series as he is effective with the new and old ball.

Rauf hasn’t played any Test cricket to date, but is likely to make his debut in the forthcoming series as Pakistan are without left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out of action with a knee injury.

With the 29-year-old potentially expected to lead the pace attack, all eyes will be on him.

Despite this, Wasim has backed the 95 mph fast bowler to shine and is confident that he will take plenty of wickets.

“The sort of conditions we have in our mind, he can be effective with [the] new ball as well as with the old ball,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The Test series between Pakistan and England gets underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

