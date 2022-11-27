Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that he is supporting Germany in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Germany started off on a disappointing note as they were beaten 2-1 by Japan in a shocking upset.
They will be hoping to bounce back when they go up against Spain, who won’t be an easy opponent.
“It is good to see great matches in the FIFA World Cup as there have been a lot of upsets this time though I am supporting Germany,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be getting ready for their three-Test series against England, which starts on December 1.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
