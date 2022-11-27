Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan said he wanted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make Babar Azam captain after watching him play just twice.

Imran was so impressed with Azam’s performance that he felt the 28-year-old would be a great leader.

Currently, Azam leads the men in green in all three formats of the game.

“Our cricket was going through a bad time when I was the Prime Minister,” Imran, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I only watched him play twice and immediately asked the head of the cricket board, you must make him the captain because he is genuinely world-class.”

Azam is now getting ready to lead Pakistan in a three-Test series against England, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: They will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir shares his prediction

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1396 ( 81.12 % ) No! 325 ( 18.88 % )

Like this: Like Loading...