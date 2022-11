Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels the Pakistan selectors made a mistake in dropping veteran middle order batsman Fawad Alam for the upcoming Test series against England.

The decision to axe the 37-year-old from the side stems from his poor run of form in the longest format in 2022.

He mustered 33 runs in three Tests against Australia in March at an average of 8.25 before managing just 25 runs in one Test against Sri Lanka at an average of 12.50.

Despite falling short of expectations, Afridi, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, believes that Fawad “should have been part of the squad” for the three Tests against England.

The first Test begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! 212 ( 48.51 % ) He is ok! 145 ( 33.18 % ) He is overrated! 80 ( 18.31 % )

