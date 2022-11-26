Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has predicted that Argentina will be one of the teams that play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 loss in their opening match against Saudi Arabia and will be looking to bounce back when they take on Mexico.

With this likely to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, all eyes will be on La Albiceleste.

Despite their disappointing start, Amir feels that they can do wonders and qualify for the final, just like Pakistan did in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The men in green began with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe before beating the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to get into the semi-finals.

After defeating New Zealand in the semis, they met England in the final, but lost by five wickets.

“I am [the] biggest fan of Argentina; I think Argentina can still play the final. Because Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe and England to Ireland, they both played [the] the final of [the 2022] T20 World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

