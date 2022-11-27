Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Pakistan should never be written off as they are known to come back and haunt teams.

This was exactly the case during the recent T20 World Cup, where the men in green started their campaign with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe.

Since they were teetering on the edge of elimination, many thought that they would exit in the group stage.

However, the team came together and took down the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

In the semis, they faced a tough New Zealand side, but came out on top to set up a clash with England in the final.

Many were comparing Babar Azam’s side to that of the 1992 Pakistan team that won the World Cup, but England ended up triumphing in the final to be crowned champions.

Regardless of the fact that they lost, Bhogle noted it goes to show that Pakistan should never be counted out.

“My theory regarding Pakistan is whenever you write off Pakistan from any tournament, they will make a strong comeback, haunt you and will play their best cricket,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan is a three-Test series against England on home soil, which will begin on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

