Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Mohammad Ali has been the best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy over the last two seasons.

Ali has picked up 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54 in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Last year, he finished with 32 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.78.

Due to his consistent performances, the 30-year-old was rewarded with a call-up to the Test squad for the three-Test series against England in December.

“He has been our best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 56 wickets at an average of 24 over the last two seasons,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will get underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

