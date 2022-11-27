Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s yorkers are better than those of Australia speedster Mitchell Starc.

Williamson was asked the question during a quickfire round interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Shaheen Shah Afridi or Mitchell Starc? 🤔 Which left-arm seamer's yorker will Kane Williamson pick? 👀 https://t.co/IWUeluCakL #YouHaveToAnswer pic.twitter.com/2i4wGX1JE7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 22, 2022

“Ooh, they’re both pretty similar, aren’t they, with their yorkers. Shaheen Afridi,” the star batsman said.

Afridi is currently sidelined with a knee injury and also recently underwent an appendectomy. It remains unclear when he will make a full recovery or return to action.

He was not named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming three-Test series against England, which will be held from December 1 to 21.

It is likely that the 22-year-old will also miss the two-Test series against New Zealand from December 27 to January 8.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Here’s the real reason why Mir Hamza was not picked for Pakistan’s Test series against England

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48105 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300257 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6850 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8552 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13953 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3042 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2398 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3338 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...