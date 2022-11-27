Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has predicted that spinner Abrar Ahmed will be a flop in the England series and Test cricket in general.

Revealing why, he pointed out that it is very rare for a mystery spinner to have incredible success in the longest format.

Abrar has been tearing up the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is the highest wicket-taker with 43 victims in seven matches for Sindh at an average 21.95.

While the 24-year-old has been dominating in domestic cricket, Aaqib doesn’t see him enjoying the same success in Test cricket.

“Very unlikely I have seen any mystery spinner getting success in Test cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their three-Test series against England on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

