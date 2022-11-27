Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan pace icon Wasim Akram said Virat Kohli has scored so many centuries that he doesn’t know how many the India batsman has made.

Currently, the former India captain has 27 Test hundreds, 43 ODI centuries and one T20 International ton to his name.

Wasim noted that in the T20 World Cup, Kohli started to get back to his best and looked “physically fit” and “mentally strong”.

The 34-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 296 runs in six matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 98.66 and a strike-rate of 136.40.

“Kohli is a great player, I don’t even remember how many centuries he has scored. He is coming back to his rhythm, he is physically fit, mentally strong,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India made it to the semi-finals before losing to England, who then went on to beat Pakistan to be crowned champions.

Pakistan will now host England for three Tests in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

