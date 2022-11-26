Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed believes that spinner Abrar Ahmed will only be successful in T20Is.

Explaining why, he noted that the shortest format is where mystery spinners like the 24-year-old excel.

His comments come after Abrar was picked for the three-Test series against England following his outstanding performance in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The talented youngster is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 21.95.

Despite all his success, Aaqib feels that Abrar is better suited for T20 cricket.

“Mystery spinners are only successful in the T20 format,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Test series between Pakistan and England will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

