India captain Rohit Sharma said he is open to the idea of playing bilteral series against Pakistan.

However, it depends on one condition – whether both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) give the green light.

If they do so and everything else is worked out, Rohit said he would love to take on the men in green.

“If I had the option to answer this question, I would have given it. Respectable boards make these decisions,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“This is not in our hands but if boards decide to play, then we will play.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan recently played each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the men in blue coming out on top in a last-ball thriller.

However, Pakistan actually made it further than India as they reached the final while the latter got knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions England.

Next up for Pakistan will be a three-Test series against England on home soil, which will begin on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

