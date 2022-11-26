Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch put Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his top three in all formats of the game.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer over the last couple of years and has established his reputation as an elite batsman.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, he had a disappointing campaign personally as he only managed to muster 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite his subpar performance, Finch still thinks the 28-year-old is absolutely world-class.

“He had been in my top three in all three formats,” he said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on England in three Tests from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wrong format for him, Aaqib Javed thinks Pakistan Test player would be more successful in T20Is

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48104 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300245 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6850 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8551 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13953 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3042 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2397 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3336 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...