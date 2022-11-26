Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch put Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his top three in all formats of the game.
Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer over the last couple of years and has established his reputation as an elite batsman.
In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, he had a disappointing campaign personally as he only managed to muster 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Despite his subpar performance, Finch still thinks the 28-year-old is absolutely world-class.
“He had been in my top three in all three formats,” he said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now take on England in three Tests from December 1 to 21.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
ALSO CHECK OUT: Wrong format for him, Aaqib Javed thinks Pakistan Test player would be more successful in T20Is