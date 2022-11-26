Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has asked what the justification behind Abrar Ahmed’s selection was for the England Test series.

Abrar, a 24-year-old leg-spinner, was called up to the Test side for the three-Test series after shining in the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition by miles as he has 43 wickets to his name after seven matches for Sindh at an average of 21.95.

His closest competition is Mubasir Khan, who is the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets 10 games for Northern at an average of 31.53.

While Abrar has been nothing short of amazing, Aaqib feels that the promising youngster shouldn’t have been picked for the England series as he has only performed in one domestic season.

“Abrar Ahmed has only performed in [the] recent first-class season,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Test series against England begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

