Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn gave his seal of approval to Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf for his deadly accurate in-swinging deliveries.

Not only does Rauf have the ability to move the ball, but he is also among the quickest bowlers in the game right now and regularly bowls over 150 kph.

This makes him one of the most dangerous threats, but has also been the reason he has enjoyed so much success since making his international debut in 2020.

Upon viewing an in-swinging delivery from Rauf that demolished the stumps, Steyn called it “beautiful”.

“Ooof that was beautiful,” the Proteas icon said on Twitter.

Rauf could now be in line to make his Test debut as pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is nursing a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for quite some time.

With Pakistan playing three Tests against England in December, the 29-year-old is likely to replace Afridi.

The first Test starts on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Let me come play red-ball cricket, Pakistan spinner says he silenced his teammates

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1453 ( 60.87 % ) He is ok! 592 ( 24.8 % ) He is overrated! 342 ( 14.33 % )

Like this: Like Loading...