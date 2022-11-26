Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan said opener Abdullah Shafique has enjoyed a “dream start” to his international career.

Shafique has mainly been limited to Test cricket thus far, but has shown his class in the longest format against teams like Australia and Sri Lanka.

In the seven Tests he has played to date, the 22-year-old has scored 736 runs, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

“Abdullah Shafique has made a dream start [to his career],” Younis, who used to be Pakistan’s batting coach, told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Since Shafique was not selected for the 2022 T20 World Cup, he has been playing for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

The talented youngster has been in fine form with the bat as he is the highest run-scorer with 867 runs in nine matches for Central Punjab, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 72.25.

He will now look to build on his strong start in Test cricket when Pakistan face England in a three-Test series.

The first Test gets underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

