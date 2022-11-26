Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed silenced his teammates as they used to think he was a “white-ball expert”.

Seen as a limited overs specialist, the 24-year-old took his opportunity to shine in red-ball cricket and has now been called up to the Pakistan Test team for the three-match series against England.

In the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Abrar has snapped up 43 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 21.95.

“My teammates used to call me a white-ball expert, but I used to tell my teammates, let me come to the red ball,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan begin their Test series against England on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

