Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene has advised Pakistan captain Babar Azam to push himself to get better while staying consistent at the same time.

Azam has spoken about his desire to be the top-ranked batsman in all three formats of the game.

Right now, he is number one in ODIs, third in Tests and fourth in T20 Internationals.

While it will be tough for him to sit at the summit in all forms, Jayawardene wants the 28-year-old to keep chasing his dream.

“T20Is and ODIs, it is tough one to hold on to because there are a lot of good players who have to be consistent,” he told The ICC Review.

“As long as he can be that, because he has a very good role to play in that Pakistan setup – they have batters to bat around him, so he can play his own game – he should be able to hold on to that and at the same time, push himself to get better.

“He’s always going to push himself to get better. Seen in a couple of his interviews recently that it is his goal as well to be No.1 across the table. There’s no harm in challenging yourself to get there.”

Azam is currently getting prepared to lead Pakistan in their three-Test series against England, which starts on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

