Pakistan newcomer Abrar Ahmed revealed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed kept telling him that he would be picked for the England Test series.

Abrar, a right-arm leg-spinner, was rewarded for his outstanding performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is currently the highest wicket-taker.

In the seven matches he has played for Sindh, the 24-year-old has taken 43 wickets at an average of 21.95.

Having shown great potential, there is a possibility he could make his Test debut in the first Test against England on December 1, especially considering that veteran spinner Yasir Shah was dropped for the series.

“As I started to take wickets in 3 to 4 matches in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, my fellow teammates started to tell me that your name will be included in the squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed continuously said you are doing well, your name will be included, and you will play,” Abrar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has also been included in the squad for the three-Test series, but it remains to be seen if he will play since Mohammad Rizwan will continue being selected as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

