Pakistan captain Babar Azam said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique has the patience and focus required to shine in Test cricket.

Shafique has already got off to a fantastic start in the longest format as he has made 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

In Pakistan’s last Test assignment, which was a two-match series against Sri Lanka, he amassed 189 runs, which included a career-best score of 160 not out, at an average of 63.

“The way Abdullah showed his patience and focus, you need this in Test cricket,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique has been in phenomenal form in the lead-up to the three-Test series against England as he is currently the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

In the nine matches he has played for Central Punjab, he has scored 867 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 72.25.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will kick off on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

