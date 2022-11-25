Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mahela Jayawardene said he sees similar qualities between England batting ace Joe Root and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The Sri Lanka legend noted that just like Root, Azam knows “what he needs to do” when out at the crease.

He added that Azam is well aware of when he has to up the tempo and is also knowledgeable about the way to play in different conditions.

“Joe (Root) in Test cricket is the same. He knows what he needs to do, he can the tempo when he wants to, bats to what the conditions offer. Babar has that same quality, so that’s why he’s been so consistent in all three formats,” he told The ICC Review.

Azam and Root will go head to head when Pakistan and England face off in three Tests in December.

The first match will get underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

