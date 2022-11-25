Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spinner Zahid Mahmood was selected for the England Test series since he has always “been in the plans”.

Mahmood has yet to make his Test debut, but is playing for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

In the five games he has featured in, he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 45.76.

Last season, the 34-year-old only took part in one match and claimed eight wickets at an average of 31.75.

While some may not be impressed by these statistics, Wasim defended the selection of Mahmood, but didn’t confirm whether he would play in any of the three Tests against England.

“Zahid is another bowler who has been in the plans,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

