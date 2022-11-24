Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has always got an answer for everything the opposition team throws at him.

He noted that the 28-year-old is never caught napping as he knows how to deal with any situation he finds himself in.

This makes it tough to get the better of him as he is constantly alert and aware of what’s going on.

“No matter what you do he’s got an answer [with the bat],” Finch said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently in action in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan overcame incredible odds to qualify for the final.

Had they been crowned champions, it would have been a fairytale moment reminiscent of the 1992 World Cup.

However, it was not to be as England defeated the men in green by five wickets.

Azam himself struggled with the bat throughout the competition as he was restricted to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England, which will begin on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

