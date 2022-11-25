Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim defended the decision to drop veteran batsman Fawad Alam for the three-Test series against England in December, saying he can’t keep occupying a spot if he isn’t scoring runs.

Instead, “new, young boys” need to be given a chance to shine and show if they are ready to play at the international level.

Fawad has been nowhere close to his best with the bat in Test cricket this year as he made 33 runs in three Tests against Australia in March at an average of 8.25.

He then played one Test in the two-match series against Sri Lanka in July and mustered 25 runs at an average of 12.50.

Currently, he is playing for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has rediscovered his form as he has amassed 532 runs in nine matches, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 53.20.

Despite having shown signs of progress in Pakistan’s first-class competition, Wasim said there was no option but to axe the 37-year-old from the Test team for the upcoming England series due to his poor performances over the year.

“Obviously, when your senior pro’s form is down and he [Fawad Alam] isn’t scoring runs, we decided to give our new, young boys a chance,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

