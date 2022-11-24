Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes Mohammad Nawaz should bat at number four for Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

Nawaz has played numerous handy knocks for the men in green in the middle and lower order, and has plenty of big shots in his arsenal.

Gambhir also feels that the 28-year-old has all the necessary attributes and skills needed to be a “world-class all-rounder”.

“I reckon number four,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He has got all the attributes to be a world-class all-rounder.”

In the T20 World Cup, Nawaz scored 68 runs in seven matches at an average of 13.60 and a strike-rate of 106.25.

He also took three wickets at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 7.44.

Pakistan ended up making it to the final in the tournament, but lost to England by five wickets.

They will now take on England in a three-Test series on home soil in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

