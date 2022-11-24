Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr moves the new and old ball “laterally at high pace”.

In his eyes, this makes the 21-year-old “a huge plus for any side”.

Wasim’s praise for the talented youngster comes after the latter was selected for the upcoming three-Test series against England.

If he is selected in the playing XI, it will mark his Test debut.

Since Pakistan are without Shaheen Shah Afridi as he is recovering from a knee injury, there is a possibility their pace attack will look quite different.

With Wasim Jnr waiting in the wings and ready to play the longest format, he may be given a chance to show what he can do in Tests.

To date, he has played seven first-class matches and picked up 20 wickets at an average of 24.85.

While some may think it is too early for him to play Test cricket, Wasim thinks very highly of the 140 kph fast bowler.

“He moves the new and old ball laterally at high pace, which is a huge plus for any side,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will start on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

