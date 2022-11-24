Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has revealed that has no plans to get married anytime soon, even though he keeps getting asked about his wedding.

This comes after fast bowler Hasan Ali joked that he and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were talking about Shadab’s wedding.

In response, the 24-year-old that he is “just a kid” despite the fact that people seem to think he is getting old.

Aap logo ko be Lagta ha ka main boht bara ho gaya houn. Sab mere say shadi ka puchte hain. Abhi mai bacha hun. https://t.co/UktMfUZOcA — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 22, 2022

“You guys also think that I am getting old; everyone is asking about my wedding, I am just a kid,” he said on Twitter as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab is coming off an excellent campaign in the T20 World Cup, where he took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 6.34.

He also scored 98 runs, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 168.96.

Pakistan will now face England in a three-Test series on home soil, which will take place from December 1 to 21.

However, Shadab was not selected for the series.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Should bat at No. 4 in T20Is, Gautam Gambhir on Pakistan player with all the attributes to be a world-class all-rounder

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48097 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300232 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6850 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8550 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13953 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3042 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2835 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2395 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3335 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...