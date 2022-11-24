Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-India batsman Wasim Jaffer said a player of Babar Azam’s quality cannot be kept down for a long period of time as he is “ruling across all formats”.

The Pakistan captain struggled to score runs during the T20 World Cup as he finished with 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite his poor form, the men in green managed to defy expectations and made it all the way to the final, where they ended up losing to England by five wickets.

While people were disappointed to see Azam make low scores over and over again in the tournament, Jaffer is confident that the 28-year-old will bounce back soon as he is such a good player.

“A player like Babar Azam cannot be kept out of the game for a long time because he is currently ruling across all formats,” he told CricTracker.

Next up for Pakistan will be three Tests against England, which will take place in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: I will perform against England, Pakistan newcomer vows to show what he can do

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48097 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300232 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6850 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8550 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13953 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3042 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2835 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2395 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3335 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...