Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf said he is “really enjoying” bowling with blistering fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Initially only playing Test cricket, Naseem was given a chance to shine in limited overs cricket and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He took plenty of wickets and looked to be in great form heading into the T20 World Cup.

However, the 19-year-old was unable to live up to expectations in the tournament as he claimed three wickets in seven games at an average of 54 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Despite this, Rauf still sees plenty of promise in the “young sensation”.

“I am really enjoying bowling with the young sensation Naseem Shah,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf, meanwhile, picked up eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84 as the men in green made it to the T20 World Cup final, where they lost to England.

Next up for Pakistan will be three Tests against England on home soil in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

