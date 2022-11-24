Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has vowed to perform and show what he can do in the upcoming three-Test series against England.

The 24-year-old earned a call-up to the Test team following an outstanding run of form with the ball in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

Currently playing for Sindh, Abrar has picked up 43 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.95.

Excited about potentially making his international debut in the first Test on December 1, he is eager to steal the spotlight should he be included in the playing XI.

“Now, as my name is included, I will perform like this against England in the Test series just like I am performing for the domestic side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone asking about my wedding, crucial Pakistan player reveals if he plans to get married soon

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...