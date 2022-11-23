Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former batting coach Younis Khan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a top batsman and a good person.

Azam recently led the men in green in the T20 World Cup, but wasn’t able to lead by example with the bat as he was restricted to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite this, Pakistan fought their way through near impossible odds to make it to the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

The road to the final was filled with twists and turns as they started off with back-to-back losses to India and Zimbabwe.

Teetering on the brink of an early exit, Azam and the rest of the team bounced back brilliantly as they defeated the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to earn a semi-final berth.

In the semis, Pakistan took down New Zealand and advanced to the final, where they fell short of achieving what would have been a remarkable victory.

Even though Azam could not contribute much from a batting perspective, Younis reiterated that he is one of the best in the world.

“If we talk about Babar, he is a top batsman and is a good person who is down to earth,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

