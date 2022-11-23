Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants to see fast bowler Hasan Ali back soon, but admitted that it is important he rediscover his form by playing domestic cricket.

Hasan was dropped from the national team due to a series of dismal performances and lack of wickets, and continued to be overlooked for the upcoming three-Test series against England in December.

He is currently representing Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

In the six matches he has played, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 45.08.

“It’s just that he needs to play some domestic cricket and I hope he will make a comeback soon,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently led the national team in the T20 World Cup, where they managed to make it to the final before losing to England.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Top batsman and good person, Younis Khan on Pakistan player who’s very humble

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 639 ( 31.74 % ) He is ok! 711 ( 35.32 % ) He is overrated! 663 ( 32.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...