Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan said middle order batsman Fawad Alam needs the team management’s support now more than ever.

This comes after he was dropped for the upcoming three-Test series against England.

Fawad failed to live up to expectations during Pakistan’s series against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Against the Baggy Greens, the 37-year-old mustered 33 runs in three Tests at an average of 8.25.

He then featured in one Test against Sri Lanka and registered scores of 24 and 1.

Even though he didn’t perform anywhere near his highest level, Younis said the team management cannot completely lose faith in Fawad.

“The team management needs to support him at this time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Fawad is now playing for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has amassed 532 runs in nine matches, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 53.20.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will begin on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

